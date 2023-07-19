ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday night to amend the 2023 American Rescue Plan Act fund budget to allocate $2 million to Cortex Residential to aid in the Walnut Square Apartments at 40 S. Eighth St.
The project consists of 52 apartment units that would rent below market rate.
The developer is also seeking federal tax credits, state tax credits and national housing trust funds to fund the $21.9 million project.
Councilman Ed Zucal cast the lone dissenting vote.
"I've always had concerns about some of the ways we're distributing ARPA funds," Zucal said. "It's actually called the American Rescue Plan, and a rescue is something that is done to recover from something that occurred, which in our case was COVID."
"We've given money to people that are private, and at some point in time they're going to obtain a profit from this," Zucal continued, "and I don't think it was the purpose for people to make profit off of money that was supposed to be for recovery for the city."
Councilman Santo Napoli said he thinks about how the proposed project will impact residents.
"Between March and May, I spoke to a lot of residents and affordable housing was on a tip of everyone's tongue," Napoli said. "So it's an issue that is prominent in the city."
"It's not just about the affordable housing; it's about the impact of that neighborhood and that block, which is currently a parking lot," Napoli continued. "This is a project that will bring a building to the corner that will bring lighting, will bring landscaping, and it will change that whole block."
Other councilmembers called the $2 million allocation an investment in the city.
Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach voted in favor of the project, but said she has great concerns over the lack of process for ARPA funds.
"We have no goals; we have no metrics of success," Gerlach said. "We don't have anything. If a good idea comes up and they get a meeting with folks in the city and it sounds good, we vote on it."
"And so that continues to be the most frustrating part," she said. "It is like almost condoning the lack of a process by which the applicant went through. But then again, it's not his fault."
Gerlach said her problem with the process is that all projects have been piecemeal throughout the city.
"I'm angry because this was an opportunity to change a lot of lives and the neighborhoods, and I fear that we will look back when our terms are done and we will say, 'Wow, what could we have done with $56 million?'" she said.
Earlier on Wednesday, during a special meeting to discuss ARPA, council tabled a proposed resolution to use $11 million in ARPA funding for city capital and physical infrastructure and $10 million to enhance the city's housing stock to create affordable housing.
Prior to tabling the resolution, council did approve an amendment to it to reduce the $10 million to $5 million to avoid taking $5 million from the 2023 ARPA budget fund.
Councilmembers said the final numbers could be changed, but they wanted to hear a presentation from the administration on the overall proposal.