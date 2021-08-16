Taliban forces have moved into Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, taking control of the Presidential Palace on Sunday.
"It's been very quick," said Nandini Deo, Lehigh University political science professor.
The Taliban told the Associated Press that they are holding talks about forming an "open, inclusive Islamic government."
"That seems unlikely. The Taliban historically have not included many voices, most well-known is the exclusion of women from decision making roles," Deo said.
Deo said based on Taliban history, women in the country could be at great risk.
"They prevented women from working outside their home, they prevented girls from being able to go to school, they required women to have a male companion with them when they left the house to even go to the market," she said.
In the meantime, she tells us it is unclear if other countries will see the Taliban as a legal government.
"I think there's going to be a transition period before the international community recognizes the Taliban being the government in Afghanistan," Deo said.
Meanwhile, U.S. officials said they are expanding forces in Kabul to almost 6,000 troops as people evacuate the country.
"In about a month, the Taliban have gone from controlling less than about 10 percent of the territory in the country to essentially controlling the whole country," Deo said.
President Joe Biden took part in a briefing with Vice President Kamala Harris and their national security team earlier on Sunday. A senior administration official said the president is expected to address the country this week regarding Afghanistan.