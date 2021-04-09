Blooming flowers and trees turning green are not exactly signs of football season.
"Quite bizarre and unsettling circumstance. You are just not used to be going to this game in April," said Doug Easterly of New Jersey.
The 1980 Lafayette grad has been to 40 straight Lehigh-Lafayette football games, always with his favorite teammate, a stuffed leopard dubbed "Lep."
"My mother bought a stuffed leopard at a garage sale in 1980, summer before my freshman year," he said.
But this year due to COVID-19 the pair almost missed out on tickets, as only 2,600 seats out of more than 13,000 at Lafayette's Fisher Stadium will be filled.
Those like Easterly won't be able to tailgate, stadium concessions are sacked, and only those with tickets are allowed on campus on game day.
"This year is a little different. COVID changed a lot. Build up is not what it usually is," said Craig Barbaro, sports editor at college newspaper The Lafayette.
Barbaro adds the game's recent postponement of a week hurt the atmosphere too.
"That did take some wind out of the sails, but people are just rolling with the punches with what kind of year it is," he went on to say.
Lehigh's sports department said while the tradition is still there things just don't feel the same this year.
But Barbaro says some things even a pandemic can't beat.
"That is what is so great about the Lehigh-Lafayette game. It's such a storied rivalry, people know what is on the line. They love to watch it no matter what is going on in their personal lives or in the world."
Kickoff is set for 12:35 p.m. Saturday.