ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Building 21 High School was transformed into a catwalk.
The fashion show is designed entirely by the students.
"We got music lighting, soundtrack, fashion, artwork, seating props, so much that goes into it and the students do an outstanding job just jumping on different parts of whatever suits their interest and their talents," said teacher and fashion show director Andrew Ward.
This year's theme is "Let's Rewind," a throwback to the amazing fashions and music of the 70's, 80's and 90's.
"I think it's one of the best ones we've had," Ward said.
Ward says it's a chance for students to step out of their comfort zone and try some new things artistically.
"Truly just showcases their personality and their energy," Ward said.