SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - It may seem like cruel and unusual punishment to get this much snow after two years of nothing, but for some it's a blessing.
Tim Rivera owns Timber Landscaping and Snow Removal in Allentown. He says two years of light winters has been tough on his business. Most landscapers rely on snow removal to keep their business afloat in the winter.
"When it doesn't snow at all you almost go negative on the snowstorm, like last year," Tim said.
But for the last 24 hours the phone has been ringing off the hook. Tim says it couldn't have come at a better time.
"My truck broke down two weeks ago and I just got another plow last week," Tim said.
Especially now that he has five kids at home.
"Yes I just had triplet babies so it's definitely going to let us have a better Christmas," Tim said.
And not only is that good for Tim, but it's good for the 30 other workers he brought with him to Lehigh's campus. Many of them, he says, have been out of work.
"I have like 30 guys here and two people that just showed up I didn't even. They were looking for somewhere to shovel, they came up and I offered them $15 an hour. Just to be a blessing," Tim said.
And although we may want it to be the beginning of the end of the snow this winter, Tim hopes it's just the start.
"They won't like it but I'll like it," Tim said.