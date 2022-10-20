BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Academy, a regional charter school that teaches kids from 16 school districts within the Valley, finally has a permanent home. It will have its nearly 2,000 students, in grades K through 12, learning under one roof.

After two decades of renting space on Valley Center Parkway in Hanover Township, the charter school broke ground Thursday morning on its new, permanent home. For the first time, all students and teachers will get to learn and work in the same place.

"Everybody's very excited," Susan Mauser, Lehigh Valley Academy's CEO, said. "So, we're really looking forward to being able to build this out the way that we need to."

The 216,000-square-foot building in Bethlehem will help fill the growing needs of all grades, K through 12.

"We originally had 170 students, 13 employees," Mauser said. "Today, it's 1820 students, you know, almost 300 employees."

The charter school is publicly funded, but privately run.

"We provide a choice in education for parents," Mauser said. "So, it's a lottery process. Everybody's welcome. And it's luck of the draw whether or not you get in."

The existing office building at 2040 Avenue C will be renovated into the new school. And a brand new 25,000-square-foot gym is also under construction on the 16-acre campus.

"That's really exciting for us," mom, Jeanette Go, said. "And also knowing that they don't have to go to the other districts for some of the things that they don't have in terms of facilities. So it's nice to have everything in one spot."

Go's three kids attend the charter school. Her fifth grader was part of the choir at the groundbreaking.

"It has been thrilling," she said. "Especially my oldest, who's now in seventh grade has been here since kindergarten. So this has been a process in the making. They've been talking about this, probably even before my son started kindergarten."

"We're just counting down until we can move into the new building," Go said.

All construction and renovations are set to be completed in time for the school to open its doors in September 2023.