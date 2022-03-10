ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After 21 years of business, Nick's Diner in Allentown announced Thursday it will close.
The diner, on 1802 Tilghman Street, will close on March 13.
"We are sad to announce that our business will be closing on 3/13/2022, but we are happy to announce that it’s time to rest and focus on our family," according to a Facebook post by the diner.
"We would like to thank all of you one by one. Thank you for all the great moments that will follow us for the rest of our life. To all our friends that have honored us with having them in our life and became like family to us. To those that left us early and those who were with us till the last day," the diner said.