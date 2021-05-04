ALLENTOWN, Pa. - IronPigs season ticket holder Jack Reyher is rarin' to go. He's thrilled to be back at Coca-Cola Park.

"I've been looking forward to this for quite some time," Reyher said.

You'd have to go back to Sunday, August 25, 2019 for the last time fans were in the stadium. That's 616 days.

This home opener, of course, is going to feel much different than years prior.

Fans will be spaced out.

"Because of all the ziptying in seats and social distancing guidelines, they may look around, they're going to be with their own little pod, so that's going to be a little different," said media relations manager Michael Ventola.

That brings the total attendance to about 3,000 people. Certainly not a packed house, but it is a sell-out.

"It doesn't seem a lot, but in a COVID world, we're really pumped about that number," Ventola said.

Despite all the changes "the fact of the matter is it's baseball and that I'm very happy about. You'll take it. I'll take it anyway I can get," Reyher said.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m.

