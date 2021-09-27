ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One of Allentown's oldest family businesses will close or change hands by year's end.
Bob Peters, owner of Peters Marine Service at 1402 Union Boulevard, said he's winding down the business that was founded in 1936 by his great-grandfather, John Peters. The business started out as a used Cadillac dealership, but the founder saw opportunity on the water.
Peters is retiring from the boating business, but he is in talks with potential buyers as he prepares to try something new.
"I've been in the business 30 years, we've been in business for 85 years," Peters said Monday.
His grandfather bought the business from founder John around 1970, and in 2006, Bob Peters bought it. Now, he is ready to work on making the community a better place.
Boating is an up-and-down industry, Peters said, because the product is a luxury. Few people actually need a boat and the state of the economy affects sales.
His skills were tested early, as he bought the business just two years before the 2008 stock market crash. That challenge taught him that forecasting is essential for small businesses.
"You never know what you're going to get from year to year," he said. As the owner, his job was to figure out "where we are going to be in three, five, 10 years from now."
The industry has been booming during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association. That's the case at Peters Marine too.
"We get product in and it goes right back out again," Peters said. "Boat sales have been absolutely wonderful, which is not always typical of the industry. It will continue being good for quite awhile."
That helped Peters make the decision to leave the business he has been around his whole life.
"The best time to leave is when things are up," Peters said.
Peters said his next career -- he's only 47 -- will be more about helping make the world a better place.
"Being a small business owner, you put in tons and tons of hours," he said. That did not leave much time for other pursuits, though he has been active in scouting and coaching.
"I'm looking forward to working with children, working to help society, working to help individuals," he said. Boating is a great industry, Peters said, but his next goal is to work in a field that improves the community.
Leaving a business that he has been around for a lifetime is a big step.
"I will miss it," he said in an interview. "The employees, that's the biggest things. I have seven employees, we're talking about 15, 20, 25 years I've worked with these guys. That's the most difficult part of it, when you say you're going to be closing or selling."
"I have multi-generation customers too, and I will miss them. And the employees, I spend all my work hours with them. They have been great. They completely understand" why he is leaving, Peters said.
He sees a wealth of opportunities ahead.
"I want to see if I can make a difference," Peters said. "I'm not the type to sit still. I've been active with scouting, and coaching volleyball. There are so many different things you can do to make the world a better place."