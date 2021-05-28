ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Over a year in the making because of COVID, the Mayfair festival at Cedar Crest College is finally returning.
"We hope you come and enjoy us rain or shine, and we'll see you on the crest," said Committee Chair Audra Kahr.
Kahr told 69 News reporters that even on a cloudy day, the sun will shine brightly this weekend over Cedar Crest College's campus.
"Mayfair is a 30-year Allentown tradition that has been resurrected on the campus here at Cedar Crest back in 2018," noted Kahr. "We took a year off due to the pandemic, but we are proud to have it back in 2021."
She says it's a great way to support local businesses during tougher times.
"We know this past year has been so incredibly difficult for all of our vendors, our artists and even our performers, so to bring festival-goers back to enjoy it, we are really proud of that, so we can deliver it safely to all of the people in our community," Kahr added.
Festival-goers will see some fan favorites back in 2021, as many performers are returning from 2018 and 2019.
Go Go Gadjet and Jimmy and the Parrots will take the main stage according to organizers, and Central City Orchestra is new to the lineup this year.
Kahr told 69 News that ultimately, fun and safety will go hand in hand.
"We are strongly encouraging people to wear masks when they are in a crowd," she said. "We've also added hand sanitation devices and advanced cleaning protocols.
The festival starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Friday night. It'll be open from 12 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
St Luke's will also be there, to offer anyone interested in a Johnson and Johnson vaccine.