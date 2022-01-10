ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A faulty space heater that is believed to be the cause of a deadly apartment fire that occurred in the Bronx is leaving people wondering about the dangers of owning a space heater.
At least 19 people, including nine children, died in the fire on Sunday morning. Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher says a lot of home fires begin because of electrical issues.
“Back 30 or 40 years ago we didn’t have tv’s in every room, you didn’t have that amount of electricity. It is a little bit more of a draw on the electrical system in these older homes,” said Christopher.
While faulty outlets and outdated appliances can be a factor like we’ve seen in the Bronx fire, officials say anything that is used to heat your home should be placed away from the other things in your home.
“Anytime you place a heat source, a space heater in a room we like to see what we call a halo, a three-foot halo which means no combustibles within three feet of the space heater, that’s anything that generates heat,” said Christopher.
And while space heaters account for one third of all home fires, it is also important for families who use a fireplace to clear their chimney at least once a year.
“The matter builds up and clogs up your chimney eventually if you don’t clean it, and you can also be at high risk for a chimney fire,” said Fire Operations Chief Mike Kern of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Another thing families can do to avoid a potential house fire is to inspect your heating devices regularly and to make sure there are carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors on every floor of your home.