James Henderschedt has spent his life in service to others and he still can't quite seem to grasp that the attention is all on him.
"I never thought this would happen. I didn't do it for this. I did it because it's me," Henderschedt said.
He's been a pastor for more than six decades, a chaplain counseling juvenile youth, a continuous volunteer, and a friend to all.
At 85 years young, he hasn't slowed down.
"He's very tight into the community. He was the president of our advisory committee for many years as well, so he's a leader of the residents as well as being an advocate as well for them," said Mary Kay MacMahon, CEO of Fellowship Community.
He and his wife Betty moved to Fellowship Community in 2015, and he continues to volunteer his time and talents there.
Staff says, during one of their most difficult times, it was Jim who organized the effort to say thanks.
"During the pandemic, he organized he residents to do what was called the corridor of thanks, where they lined the streets around our campus. All of the residents came out and as our staff was coming to work and leaving at their change of shift, they were all clapping and showing their appreciation to the staff and it was so incredibly heartwarming," MacMahon said.
Staff say his selflessness and thoughtfulness is what won him the award of Unsung Hero from the Lehigh County Office of Aging and Adult Services.
Jim says it's a reflection of how he was raised and how he lives his life.
"The person in front of you is your neighbor. He or she may need some help and you're the one who can do it," he said.
A job well done and an award well deserved.