BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University has officially opened its brand-new Business Innovation Building.

The 74,000-square-foot building is right in the heart of the main campus, on the corner of Packer Avenue and Webster Street.

The area was formerly a parking lot. The project was green lit in February 2020 and quickly delayed by COVID.

Some materials, like the roof, had already been ordered before the pandemic hit.

"All we had was a hole and they said get it now or you take it whenever we can get it to you. We don't know when that's going to be," said Georgette Phillips, the Kevin L. and Lisa A. Clayton Dean of the College of Business at Lehigh. "We stored the roof for almost a year right down the street next to the police station."

Phillips says it was designed to foster a new way of learning within its four floors: "The building was designed and constructed thinking about flexibility and adaptability."

The building includes flexible classrooms with interactive technology, collaborative meeting and project spaces for students, a new Center for Business Communications, and an expanded financial services lab.

"Also on the second floor is one of my favorite rooms in the building," Phillips said. "It's a classroom in the round, where there are no podiums. It forces the faculty to get out with the students."

It's also the first home for the Vistex Center of Executive Education, and includes a behavioral research lab and a Lehigh ventures lab. There's even a TV studio.

"Once you give somebody permission to innovate, all you have to do is set them free," Phillips said.

A few of the spaces are already in use, but undergraduate and graduate students will be filling the entire building right after the upcoming spring break.