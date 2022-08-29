CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Plans for selling Catasauqua's Crane Iron Works site may have fallen through earlier this year, but the historic property still has plenty of interest.
According to borough Solicitor Thomas Dinkelacker, there have been five "expressions of interest" in the 12-acre brownfield property.
Before it can go to anyone, though, the site must be cleaned up.
Monday night, Catasauqua Borough Council voted to hire a Landsdowne firm to do just that. In a unanimous vote, SJ Thomas Co. was chosen to complete asbestos and lead paint abatement at the site for $34,395.06.
The move readies the property for sale. The lion's share of the cost — 75% — will be paid via an Industrial Sites Reuse Program grant from the state, with the remaining 25% paid by the borough, said borough Engineer Vanessa Nedrick.
Catasauqua will also welcome representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection who will walk the property Tuesday to discuss development and environmental concerns about the site, Dinkelacker said.
This news comes after a tumultuous year for the embattled property.
On June 6, it was announced that a deal to turn the site into a mixed-use development was stopped in its tracks. The borough was selling the property along Front Street to Bethlehem-based developer Dunn Twiggar Co. LLC.
Dunn Twiggar planned to redevelop the site into a work-life center with residential, office and retail space. According to reports, the borough received a letter on June 3 from the developer terminating the agreement of sale.
At that time, the previous borough council President Vincent Smith said that he had worked on the deal for over a decade and was not sure what went wrong.
The developer said it had to pull out of the deal when it learned the borough council president was not going to approve an extension of due diligence.
That extension was to be discussed during a special council meeting at the beginning of June. It was canceled at the last minute, but some community members say they don't know why.
Next, options for the property were suggested at a July 25 informational meeting during which Dinkelacker said the borough could publicly advertise for bids on the property using either a request for proposal or the auction process, whereby the highest bid must be accepted.
He said Monday that the special Iron Works committee is expected to release an announcement identifying its chosen process soon.
Council established the special committee in July to hold four public meetings to discuss issues germane to the property in August and September.
Comprised of Councilmembers Brian Bartholomew, Howard Cunningham and Cameron Smith, the committee has worked since to create a repository of the documentation needed for due diligence and lists of the site's interested parties, Dinkelacker said.
Additional special Iron Works committee meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 21 at borough hall at 90 Bridge St.
In other Iron Works news, council voted to allow Remington and Vernick Engineers to prepare subdivision plans for Lot 2 of the Iron Works site and the borough property at Second and Church streets.
The plans for the Iron Works land could help a potential buyer looking to subdivide the property themselves, according to council. They are also in talks to have the property appraised.
Other business
Council announced Monday night that interviews for a new borough manager will be held during an executive session scheduled for Sept. 6. Steve Travers previously held the role.
Also, Catherine VanDyne was appointed treasurer.