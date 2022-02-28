BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Northampton County church is whole again for the first time in over two decades after the parish rallied to help with a historic revitalization.
The church has been an instrumental part of the community for over 100 years. The bell tower had been silenced for decades, but now the 136-year-old church bell is ringing once again.
22 years ago, the bell was taken out of commission when the bearings and A frame, which were over 100 years old, began falling into a state of disrepair.
Joe McCarthy is the business manager of Holy Infancy Church. The bell sounded the day of his wedding when he married his wife, who had lived across from the church.
"We got married in 1965," he said.
"The church had a lot of physical plant needs," McCarthy explained. "The bell was never a high priority."
The parish raised tens of thousands of dollars to have the mechanical portions recast. The bell was hoisted in the tower and reassembled. The bell, which swings from east to west, has been automated and can be operated remotely. The only thing not new is the bell itself and the yolk that holds the bell up.
"Bells almost have an identity and a real character to call people to church, they're whole focus is to call people to worship God. When they ring it's like a sacred sound and it has a way of ringing in the hearts and souls of people," said Father Andrew Gehringer.
"It brings the sound back to south Bethlehem," McCarthy said.
The church raised over $35,000 to repair the bell.