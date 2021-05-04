EASTON, Pa. - Closed for over a year, Easton's State Theatre is booking shows and hoping for the best.
"It's more a question of when are we starting and I don't know the answer to that,” said Shelley Brown, President and CEO.
Brown said hearing that Pennsylvania is easing its COVID restrictions on Memorial Day is good news, but there are still unanswered questions for indoor entertainment venues.
"We are absolutely the last industry that's going to be able to reopen,” she said.
Brown is anticipating the State Theatre will opens its doors again to the public in late summer or early fall, perhaps sooner. She said whether acts will get their shows on the road is the real deciding factor. Different restrictions in different states makes things difficult.
"The tours that are going, the big national tours that are going state-to-state, venue-to-venue are making decisions whether they can go out based on if all 15 of venues do the show. If some can and some can't, that totally throws their projections off,” Brown said.
Richard Berkowitz, President and CEO of Stroudsburg's Sherman Theatre, said rescheduling more than a year's worth of shows is a full-time job.
He also anticipates a late summer or early fall reopening, with two to four shows playing per week.
"There's a whole industry sitting by waiting for the opportunity to start operating again. I don't think it's too difficult finding acts,” Berkowitz said.