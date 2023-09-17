BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A longstanding destination for cocktails, craft beer and catching up with friends is once again welcoming customers in Bethlehem.

Old Brewery Tavern, a decades-old bar near Monocacy Creek, reopened Sept. 7 after a nearly a nine-month hiatus at 138 W. Union Blvd. The business had been closed since late December.

The owners of more than 15 years were previously looking to sell the property and business, but they changed their minds in recent months.

The property and business are now off the market, co-owner Donna Oehlbeck said.

“The deal that we had did not go through as planned,” Oehlbeck said. “So, we reopened briefly for Musikfest, and that was so successful that we decided to keep on running it.”

Old Brewery Tavern, known to regulars as “OBT,” occupies the ground floor of a three-story brick building at Union Boulevard and Monocacy Street.

The site, near Route 378, has been used for brewing and serving beer since the 19th century.

The John Schilling Brewery operated there from the mid-1850s through 1870, and Uhl’s Brewery would later produce cream ale, porters and other beers at the site.

In recent decades, OBT has become a popular hangout for city workers, downtown residents and Moravian University students looking to kick back with a cold one.

Oehlbeck has a deep-rooted connection to the business. Starting at age 21 in the 1990s, she worked as a busgirl at OBT before taking over the business from its previous owners, John and Theresa Collins, in 2004.

“I’m excited to be back,” Oehlbeck said. “We’re operating three days a week now, but we’re going to be adding Wednesdays and Sundays soon. We’re also adding all kinds of improvements and fun things to do.”

Exterior and interior renovations should take place in stages over the next several months, Oehlbeck said.

Changes will include new flooring, remodeled bathrooms and cosmetic upgrades such as new wall paint and décor.

Additionally, a new roof is planned along with a food preparation area.

“We don’t have a kitchen right now, but we are planning on putting one in,” Oehlbeck said.

OBT, which features an outdoor patio, is currently open 4 p.m to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, and hours are expected to expand to include Wednesday and Sunday within the next few weeks.

A variety of drink specials are offered, including $2 Miller High Life bottles from 5 to 7 p.m. and $3 White Claws from 10 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays; $1 off all craft beer on Fridays; and $3 Miller Lite drafts from 4 to 6 p.m. and $3 well drinks from 9 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays.

Hamm’s 16-ounce cans are $1.50 all day every day.

Entertainment includes a digital jukebox, big-screen TVs and outdoor quoit boards, and Oehlbeck plans to introduce more fun – including board games, weekly trivia and karaoke – in the coming weeks.

Regulars are being welcomed back by familiar faces, including bartender Tamara Pierog and manager Marci Intrepido.

Oehlbeck is also hiring for additional positions, including bartender and bouncer.

For the latest OBT happenings, follow the business’ Facebook page.