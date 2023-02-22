HELLERTOWN, Pa. - An after-school club being formed in one local school district is raising some eyebrows.

The Satanic Temple says its "After School Satan Club" at Saucon Valley Middle School in Northampton County will provide students with an alternative to Christian after-school clubs.

June Everett is the national organizer for After School Satan Clubs.

She says they offer an alternative to parents and students who don't believe in Christianity or are atheist. She says they also see Satan as a metaphor, not as supernatural.

"Although the Christian majority in this country does believe that Satan is a different symbol, to us, we do not view Satan as evil. We do not view Satan as trying to wreak havoc on communities and do terrible things. We look to Satan as a positive symbol," Everett said.

The school district confirmed the club will be starting at Saucon Valley Middle School on March 8, with a letter to parents from Superintendent Jaime Vlasaty saying "Consistent with the law and criteria set out in SVSD Board policy and regulations, the District has approved an organization known as the "After School Satan Club" (ASSC) to host gatherings after school hours, in the Saucon Valley Middle School."

"We don't have to agree, we don't have to believe the same, but we do have the same rights that everybody else does to these public spaces," Everett said.

We also know that shortly after the superintendent released that email to parents, the school district received a threat that prompted it to close for the day Wednesday. We do not know if they're connected.

I'm going to be reaching out to parents and will try to get their perspective, and we'll have the latest on 69 News at 4 and 5 p.m.