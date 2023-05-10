HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A controversial after-school club was scheduled to hold its first meeting Wednesday on Saucon Valley School District grounds.

The first meeting of the After School Satan Club was scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Wednesday at Saucon Valley Middle School.

It comes a little more than a week after a federal judge ruled in favor of the ACLU, which had sued the district for revoking the club's permission to use school facilities.

The ACLU says it's seeking damages for the time and money the club spent before its approval was revoked.

The school district's answer to the complaint is due next month.