EASTON, Pa. - "Perseverance" is the word that comes to mind when you think of Les Smith.

We introduced you to him about a year ago, as he was opening his first restaurant, Big Papa's Breakfast Bistro, on Northampton Street. It was a culmination of years of hard work, rebuilding his life from being formerly incarcerated.

However, life threw another curve ball. A faulty test of their sprinkler system flooded out his kitchen.

"So, when it discharged, we had the fryer on. We had people in the kitchen at the time, my wife ran out," Smith said. "It bubbled up from the fire. Everything was just completely white inside the kitchen."

Smith says it damaged almost all of the appliances, not to mention lost food.

"What are we going to do now, you know? We're closed for the unforeseeable future because we didn't know how long it was going to take for the insurance to go through, we had no income coming in, so I resorted back to construction."

He used the setback as an opportunity. Within three weeks, the father of five was able to rebuild the kitchen himself and took the downtime to freshen up the dining room and change up the menu.

"We redid the whole entire menu. Tried to get more healthier options in there and different types of options. We did a lot of Easton-style themes," Smith said.

He says he can now turn his sights back to building his business and welcoming customers back in.

"I always give it back to God," Smith said. "God is always the main source."

Big Papa's is open for breakfast and lunch every day but Wedneday.