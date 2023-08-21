S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners tabled a residential municipal solid waste collection disposal and recycling contract during a special meeting Monday night at the municipal building.
Legislators considered two options. The first involved a three-year pact with Waste Management Inc., covering solid waste collection along with recyclables, bulk items and yard waste collection utilizing existing schedules, routes and terms. The pact is worth almost $12.5 million — roughly $200,000 less than the next closest bidder, JP Mascaro & Sons, at nearly $12.7 million.
The second option involved the same two companies with the same terms but over a five-year period. Under this scenario, JP Mascaro was the low bidder at about $21.6 million, with Waste Management offering a roughly $22.4 million bid.
A third bidder — Whitetail Disposal Inc. — did not produce a low bid in either the three- or five-year periods.
The proposed rates constituted significant increases from the roughly $2.5 million South Whitehall is paying for 2023. Mascaro's 2024 rate of $4.15 million represented a 62.5% increase, while Waste Management's 2024 rate of more than $3.9 million figures out to a 53.6% hike.
For individual payers, the three-year Waste Management contract translates to a $152.56 quarterly payment and $610.24 annual amount. The five-year JP Mascaro offer calls for a $158.63 quarterly payment and $634.52 annual figure.
In justifying the increases, a letter by Patrick Mascaro to township manager Thomas Petrucci said the waste removal industry "has been significantly altered" and will "continue to be challenged in the future." The "alterations" involved "the pandemic, war, runaway inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues."
To complicate matters, Mascaro said "continuous changes in regulatory requirements for disposal facilities" related to gas management, leachate disposal and more stringent nuisance requirements imposed on noise, odor, dust and litter, "since no one is interested in having a disposal facility in their backyard."
JP Mascaro's overall bid increased 70% to 75% from the last bid.
Sam Augustine, a JP Mascaro sales representative, told commissioners Monday night that "unprecedented" increases have "skyrocketed" over the last five years.
"This era of rising costs is not stopping," Augustine said.
Waste Management officials in attendance said there were extensions with the three- and five-year contracts available.
The pact would begin Jan. 1, 2024.