EASTON, Pa. - The inaugural Easton Twilight Criterium is on after the remnants of Hurricane Ida called it into question.
The Delaware River is a stone's throw from the start/finish line on Larry Holmes Drive. Water rose so high that there was a concern Saturday events in Easton wouldn't happen.
"We wanted to keep the course here. It's a beautiful backdrop to the start/finish line," said Jared Mast, executive director of the Greater Easton Development Partnership.
For a short time, organizers worked to come up with a plan b.
This would be the first time the city would join the Tour of Somerville for a weekend of cycling.
"I actually came up with an alternate course that took us off Larry Holmes Drive in case we weren't able to get this cleaned up," Mast said.
Mast says there's a couple hundred cyclists geared up to race.
Thankfully, Larry Holmes Drive stayed dry.
"The flood just kind of kissed Larry Holmes Drive and then started to recede so the models predicted it to go higher and crest later and that's not actually what ended up happening, so it's just a little bit of cleanup today on Larry Holmes Drive," Mast said.