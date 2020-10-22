BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Governor Wolf says he has a new plan to offer relief to struggling restaurants in Pennsylvania, after he vetoed a bill that would have loosened some restrictions.
Wolf Thursday announced a plan to waive liquor license fees, and called on more aid for the hospitality industry.
However, that may not be enough for places like the Hotel Bethlehem, with a restaurant at 50% capacity and banquet rooms at 20% capacity. The bill the governor vetoed, HB 2513, would have made those limits more consistent.
Bruce Haines, the Managing Partner of the Hotel Bethlehem, wasn't surprised that House Bill 2513 failed a veto override.
“40% of our business at the hotel is dining banquet business,” Haines said. "It's incredibly frustrating that I can have 50% occupancy in my restaurant, but I can only have 20% occupancy in a room right next-door to it."
But, again, that override never happened.
"That vote sucked. One of the worst votes I've ever had to put up, but I have zero regrets about it because it was a less-bad decision," said State Rep. Mike Schlossberg, who voted against the bill and the override. He supported some of the measures in the bill, like the capacity restrictions, but he cites two reason for his no vote. One, the bill is written in a way that could allow 100% capacity, but more importantly, the bill would have taken authority away from the governor.
"Cases are going up, positivity rates are going up, hospitalizations are going up and deaths are up,” Schlossberg said. “You don't want to take away the ability of the executive branch to react to certain circumstances."
The answer may lie in an executive order. “The answer is lobbying the governor," Schlossberg said.
“I do understand the position,” Haines said. “The problem is nobody can seem to get to the governor or talk to his staff.”
The capacity limit was just one issue in the bill but it does show some consensus on the issues facing the industry. You can see that Thursday with the governor saying the state would seek to waive liquor fees.
Haines says every bit is helpful, but he just wants to be able to work and call back the 70 employees still laid off. He can’t do that just waiving liquor fees.