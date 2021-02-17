ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Russell Fletcher has always loved making spirits.
"I was always fond of wine making and that's where I started at," Russell said.
After stints working with Def Jam and Loud Records and touring with the WuTang Clan he finally wanted to work on his true passion. Which brought him from New York to Allentown. He launched Mishka Vodka about 10 years ago.
"Then you have brands like Tito's who came on the scene from an American distilling standpoint. That was extreme inspiration," Russell said.
Like Tito's, Mishka is corn-based, made and bottled right off Union Blvd. in Allentown. There are three flavors: regular, honey, and cranberry.
"We won gold and also silver in the San Francisco spirits award," Russell said.
It's the first and only Black-owned distillery in the state. There aren't that many nationwide either.
"People are a little scared to get out there and expose themselves because the industry predominantly - I mean it's not diverse," Russell said.
The pandemic actually helped business. The company pivoted to producing hand sanitizer, and turned a large profit for the first time.
"It opened up a huge lane," Russell said. "Which allowed us to be able to get our own seed capital."
And that new capital allowed them to expand, securing a new contract with Target - and others - to carry Mishka.
"We've got eight stores that we're gonna go into in the Chicago market and then we also have things going on with Kroger and Walmart," Russell said.
The only issue? They're running out of room.
"The goal for us is stay right here in Allentown, in the Lehigh Valley, and hire," Russell said.