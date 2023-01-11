ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An agreement has been finalized for the sale of the site of the former state hospital in Allentown.

“Now that the agreement is executed, we are starting the planning process and will begin working with City planners to develop a project that creates local tax revenue for the City and Allentown School District,” said City Center President J.B. Reilly.

Developer City Center plans to buy the site for $5.5 million.

The land is expected to be turned into a mixed-use area with housing options and retail space.

The hospital stood for nearly 100 years, before crews demolished it in 2020.