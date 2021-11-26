ALLENTOWN, Pa. – It's a sad day for a neighborhood in Allentown, as Ahart's Market on Allen Street is closing for good.

The market will be open until 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. However, that time could change depending on how much gets sold.

Earlier this month, owner George Ahart told 69 News the company that owns the building was sold and his hands were tied.

It's unclear if another store will replace Ahart's.

This was the second location to close this year.

In May, the Bethlehem store closed with the manager mostly laying the blame on the pandemic.

