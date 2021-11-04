ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Another Ahart's Market is closing, this time in Allentown.
Owner George Ahart says the company that owns the building was sold and the new company doesn't want to lease to the grocery store, so Ahart's has to close.
Ahart says his hands are tied.
"I don't hold the lease. My wholesaler holds the lease. I sublease it from them. They were sold. The new owners, UNFI, do not want to be on leases," Ahart said.
Ahart says the landlord wants a bigger name in the shopping center.
"It's a different type of store. I don't think it's the right store for that area but it's not in my control," Ahart said.
Nothing's been finalized yet for a new store or its timeline, but come three weeks from now, Ahart's will be out. Store employees will be laid off, and shoppers will have to find other means for groceries.
"I have to pick another store that's a little bit farther and it's going to be sad," said Allentown resident Yajaira Baez.
"They need stores around for people that can't get around. It's terrible," said Diane Sherrer, who also lives in Allentown.
Allentown Mayor-elect Matt Tuerk says access to food is vital for the people of Allentown.
"Food access is a priority for the city of Allentown. If we're going to live in a safe, healthy, and clean community we need to make sure that people have direct access to healthy food," Tuerk said.
Tuerk says he plans to work with potential grocers to suit the needs of residents.
But Ahart is sad to say goodbye.
"We're going to hate leaving there. I mean you've got to remember, I got the stores about 20 years ago so we've been there a while and I think we're well-established. We have a strong customer base, things like that, but that doesn't mean anything to a landlord," Ahart said.
In May, the Ahart's in Bethlehem closed, as well. The manager said the coronavirus was largely to blame.