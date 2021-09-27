ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau is now scheduling Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to qualifying individuals.
The appointments are for clinics beginning on Friday, October 1.
The emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has been amended to allow for use of a single booster dose, to be administered at least six months after completion of the two shot primary series in:
· Individuals 65 years of age and older.
· Individuals 50-to-64 years of age with an underlying medical condition.
· Individuals 18 - 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19.
· Individuals ages 18 to 64 years who have a job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to the virus, including people who live in institutional settings that increase their risk of exposure, such as prisons or homeless shelters, as well as health care workers, teachers and grocery store workers.
People considered at higher risk of severe illness may include those with chronic lung disease, diabetes, heart conditions, kidney disease, or obesity among other conditions.
The authorization applies only to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
A lift of dates and times to schedule the Pfizer COVID-19 first or second shots or boosters can be found here.
Please remember to bring your white CDC card with you to your appointment.
Moderna doses or flu vaccines will not be available at the Pfizer off-site clinics.
Those without the ability to schedule on-line may call the Health Bureau to schedule at 610.437.7760.
The Homebound Hotline 610-260-0360 also remains an option but only for those totally unable to leave home.