ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Artificial intelligence is taking the world by storm. Experts are saying it has the potential to impact nearly every aspect of our lives.

This week, 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori is digging into what computers are really capable of and how AI is making a difference in our communities.

She starts by exploring AI in law.

"Write a letter to my landlord," Andrew Novick of Phillipsburg typed in AI software.

It's easy and quick.

"It's generating it, and there it goes," said Novick.

Novick is using artificial intelligence in an ongoing legal battle with his landlord. It's saved him lots of money.

"A couple of thousand dollars," said Novick.

For the last year, he's not had to hire a lawyer.

"I know what the word means," Novick said as he looked at legal terms.

Novick experiments with different types of software, depending on what he's trying to do. Among his favorite websites: Legalese Decoder. It translates law talk into layman's terms.

"See where it says 'decode,'" said Novick.

All this being said, could a computer really make you successful in court?

Novick says it worked in his closed case; online court records back that up. He tells us it's looking good for his open one too.

"Immediately, attorneys stood at attention and realized that I know what I'm talking about," said Novick.

"I'm always talking about AI," said Daniel Lopresti, a computer science and engineering professor at Lehigh University.

Lopresti warns if you call on AI in law, you're going to need to double or triple check everything.

"The current gen of AI is just as likely to spit out something that's incredibly useful and insightful, but also something that's completely wrong, based on background material, precedents that it completely makes up," said Lopresti.

That means it's a must to take the time to ensure the cases, books, and references AI cites are actually real.

A New York lawyer just got in big trouble for referencing nonexistent, AI-concocted court decisions.

That being said, Lopresti adds, "I think there are going to be big changes in the legal profession, because of what AI can do now with text, and analyzing complicated and bringing together information from different sources....for some of the research, that background research that an attorney or paralegal might need to do, I think it'd be incredibly powerful for that."

Novick meticulously reviews whatever he gets from AI, noting he'd never recommend it in a criminal case. He's constantly researching the newest programs.

"They're getting better and better," said Novick.

AI is saving people time and money in the legal field, but still lacks trust. The jury's still out on whether that formula may be perfected.

Wednesday, 69 News will share how AI is being used to screen local child abuse cases.

Thursday, we'll give a look at new AI technology in medicine.

Friday, we'll dive into how AI may affect America's workforce.