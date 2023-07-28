ALLENTOWN, Pa. — This week, we’ve highlighted how artificial intelligence is being used in law, human services, and medicine in our area. Now, we’re digging into how AI may impact all of our jobs.

"It is going to be incredibly disruptive,” said Daniel Lopresti, a computer science and engineering professor at Lehigh University.

That “it” is mysterious, rapidly-evolving artificial intelligence.

"Is it going to take over all our jobs? No. Is it going to change all of our jobs? Yes, I think there's no question. AI is going to change the vast majority of jobs across the entire landscape,” said Lopresti.

Lopresti says America's workforce has overcome historic changes like this before, including the industrial revolution in the 1800s and the agricultural revolution in the 1900s.

But, will AI really be that monumental? Transformational? While only time will tell, Lopresti says employers need to be prepared.

"Make a decision about how to do this intelligently,” said Lopresti. “What is the strategic combination of my staff and AI together? What is going to put me above the competition by combining these two."

Lopresti is confident a lot of office work will be automated, though it doesn't mean every job has to go.

"I think you can supplement human expertise with AI and have a much, much more powerful company,” said Lopresti.

LVHN doctors tell us they're already working to use AI to augment the workforce, not replace it, especially in medical fields with existing labor shortages.

Meanwhile, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters just finalized the country's largest private sector contract with UPS. The General President confirmed to us AI has been a topic of discussion in several deals.

"What are your thoughts on AI for Teamsters moving forward?" asked 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori.

“It's a credible threat,” said O’Brien. “We are negotiating language…that protects against job loss as a result of AI or any other technology for that matter."

In this age of digital dependency, lawmakers are deciding what regulations are necessary.

U.S. Senators Bob Casey and Brian Schatz just introduced the No Robot Bosses Act. That would prevent companies from using AI and bots for hiring, firing, and disciplinary actions.

"A lot of the laws already exist that would protect you, but they need to be finetuned or specialized for what artificial intelligence is capable of,” said Lopresti.

It’s not so much of a battle for or against AI, but more so a formula, all of society is trying to figure out, for how to incorporate it.

"How can one plus one be a lot more than two?" Lopresti asked.

Lopresti stresses the importance of AI being something young people learn about in school, so they're aware of its power, limitations, and possibilities.

