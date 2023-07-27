ALLENTOWN, Pa. — There are seemingly new advancements in medicine and in artificial intelligence each day, so what about a combination of the two? You might be surprised by some computers' capabilities.

“You can see a clot right here, causing that lung to collapse,” said Dr. Devang Gor, the chair of the Department of Radiology at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

As every moment is critical, artificial intelligence is instant.

"It's a second, immediate set of eyes,” said Gor.

It's why LVHN is getting new technology that reviews radiology images right away.

"They will notify us immediately. ‘This patient has a pulmonary embolism,'” said Dr. Gor.

Doctors will still evaluate everything themselves, but say they have a list of 15 reports they need to get to, and one's an emergency, "the AI-based algorithm will pick this up and will tell me, ‘look at this first,'” Gor explained.

This can be especially crucial for someone asymptomatic or for outpatients whose results may not have been seen for a day.

"We're working with two companies, Rad AI and Aidoc, and these companies and their products have been fully vetted through FDA and many trials,” said Dr. Maulik Purohit, the chief health information officer at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Once the software rolls out in the fall, it'll flag certain embolisms, hemorrhages, aneurysms, and lung conditions. It can spot cervical spine fractures among thousands of images in a flash.

"That also leads to automation in terms of reaching out to patients for appointments and follow ups and all the other things,” said Purohit.

"We don't depend on the technology to make the diagnosis, but it's a sort of a check mechanism to make sure that we're not missing anything,” said Gor.

LVHN already uses AI in other ways. There are predictive algorithms that consider a variety of factors to determine whether someone may be likely to be readmitted after a hospital stay. The goal is to enable workers to take steps to avoid it and to keep people well.

"This technology is here to stay, and it's going to expand even further into our industry,” said Purohit.

Patients are experimenting with it, too, online.

"You can say, ‘hey, my doctor told me I've got this condition, or I need to worry about this. What does it mean?'” said Daniel Lopresti, a computer science and engineering professor at Lehigh University. “So, in addition to your doctor, you've got this independent way to gather information."

Experts caution you can't fully trust AI; it could be wrong. The doctors acknowledge this too, stressing at the end of the day, patients' care is in people's hands.

"Computers are not perfect, so they might point out something to me, which is not necessarily abnormal, and then I decide whether that's normal or not,” said Gor.

The radiology department hopes to add more algorithms pinpointing more conditions once staff gets used to the software.

