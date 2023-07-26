BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Artificial intelligence is infiltrating the Lehigh Valley, but are there some things we should just leave to people, not computers? Yes and no, says Northampton County, which has been working with researchers overseas and across the country.

"It is called the Northampton Decision Aid Tool," said Susan Wandalowski, the director of human services for Northampton County.

NDAT is artificial intelligence aimed to protect society's most valuable and vulnerable: children. It predicts how likely a child will be removed from home and placed in other care.

"Green is low," said Wandalowski. "Yellow is medium. Orange is high."

The program analyzes dozens of pieces of data about a family in mere seconds. Wandalowski says top researchers designed this just for Northampton County; it's cutting edge-technology seen in only a few parts of the country.

"We receive over 8,000 referrals a year," said Wandalowski.

Those referrals are regarding potential abuse or neglect.

But before you panic, Wandalowski says there's no way this administration will be trusting AI alone to make decisions. Her four case workers pore over every referral, inputting information about prior reports, substance abuse, and mental illness.

Anything deemed high risk gets bumped up to Children and Youth. Those low-risk head to the department's one supervisor, providing another check, before being dismissed.

He gets about 500 cases each month, so that's where NDAT comes in.

"If he entered the referral number into the tool, and the score comes back low, he doesn't have to dive into you know, pages and pages of information," said Wandalowski. "He can feel comfortable. A human being has already made the decision to screen it out, and the tool is simply confirming that."

If the software indicates something was missed and there's a high risk of trouble, the supervisor investigates.

AI expert Daniel Lopresti tells us while applying technology for purposes like this can be cost-saving and efficient, computers are only as smart as the data you feed them.

"Data is never just data," said Lopresti, a computer science and engineering professor at Lehigh University. "There are always human assumptions, biases and prejudices that are baked into the data."

That's something Wandalowski is aware of and has been working with the software developers since 2018 to prevent.

"Our tool is built only using existing data within our child welfare system that the human beings already have full access to," said Wandalowski.

The testing phase is ongoing, though Wandalowski says it's clear NDAT is working, enabling the county to allocate its limited resources to families most in need.

There's more on the horizon. The county plans on releasing new details about other ways it hopes to use AI in human services in the coming months.

