WEST EASTON, Pa. - Despite haze and smoke, nearly 12 hours after it started the air and water quality surrounding the West Easton warehouse fire is deemed to be safe.

Officials say they test for a variety of chemicals, and their latest test came back at zero, just before 4 p.m.

However, earlier Tuesday the fear hit Diane Smereczynsky right in the face.

"We were smelling burnt rubber, we were smelling burnt plastic. Smoke started coming up toward us at one point," the neighbor said.

The West Easton massive warehouse fire impacted several businesses housing hazardous materials.

West Easton Fire Chief William Bogari Jr. says all business owners, which included a recycling business, medical waste company, paint company, and lumber company, gave information on the materials they had, and air quality tests were done, monitoring for those materials.

"The tests were strategically placed and monitored," Bogari explained.

Pennsylvania's DEP was also on scene monitoring the air quality. Bogari says it was determined quickly that the air and water were safe. Not safe enough for Harrison Heller.

"What's your biggest concern?" I asked.

"Just the smoke from the paint fumes, there's a paint factory down there," Heller said.

Ash covered his truck. Heller, who suffers from asthma, is taking his dogs Dakota and Petee and leaving the area.

"Just so I don't breathe the air and taking the dogs as we don't know what flew on the ground, and the dogs will eat it," he said.