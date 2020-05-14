HANOVER TWP., Pa. - President Donald Trump is set to tour a medical equipment distributor in Lehigh County on Thursday.
Trump arrived on Air Force One at Lehigh Valley International Airport around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
"Anytime a president visits the Lehigh Valley, we take a lot of pride in being the first landing spot for their visit to the Lehigh Valley," said Thomas Stoudt, executive director for LVIA.
The airport was not allowing anyone to stand along the fence due to safety and social distancing measures.
"There really isn't a public opportunity here to see the president. He won't be doing any press briefings on the property here at the airport today," Stoudt said. "Preparations actually start more than a week ahead of time. There's a lot that goes into a visit."
Pennsylvania State Police and the Upper Macungie Police Department are tasked with transporting Trump to Owens and Minor, Inc. on Industrial Drive in Upper Macungie Township.
He is set to tour the facility and learn about the local medical equipment distributor that's provided millions of N95 masks, surgical gowns and gloves to U.S. hospitals and surgery centers.
Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech at 2:15 p.m.