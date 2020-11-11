LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. – Earlier in his tenure as Air Products chairman, president and chief executive officer, Seifi Ghasemi lead a restructuring program that lead to thousands of layoffs. But when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in early 2020, Ghasemi promised that the company was dedicated to the health and safety of its employees and would work to minimize COVID’s impact on their financial health.
At Wednesday morning’s fiscal fourth quarter results conference call with analysts, Ghasemi proudly announced that Air Products “has not reduced staff or salaries and remains committed to that course of action.” He added, “We also have increased our commitment to the health of our local communities.”
The earnings news was positive for the year, but down for the quarter. For fiscal 2020, GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings per share were $8.55, an increase of 8% over fiscal 2019, and including an estimated $0.60-$0.65 negative impact from COVID-19. GAAP net income was $1.931 billion, up 7% from fiscal 2019.
Ghasemi focused his remarks on the company’s top-level strategic concerns. As he does every quarter, he reiterated Air Products’ management philosophy and five-point plan to move forward. He noted the company’s stated mission of bringing people together to collaborate and innovate solutions to the world’s most significant energy and environmental sustainability challenges.
Ghasemi also presented Air Product’s initiative for diversity, inclusion and belonging. By 2025 Air Products aims to achieve at least 28% female representation in the professional and managerial population globally, and at least 20% minority representation in that same population in the United States.
In addition, he introduced an initiative to reduce the company’s carbon intensity 30% by 2030 by utilizing carbon capture projects, carbon-free hydrogen, low carbon projects, operational excellence and increased utilization of renewable energy to achieve the goal.
Fiscal 2020 Operating Highlights
The company highlighted a number of business achievements for the year. Among them were the $7 billion NEOM project, which will enable Air Products to supply carbon-free hydrogen to power buses and trucks around the world by 2025 and eliminate three million tons per year of carbon dioxide ("CO₂") emissions and eliminate smog-forming emissions and other pollutants from the equivalent of over 700,000 cars.
The company enumerated several large-scale projects and acquisitions: its investment in the Gulf Coast Ammonia project (Texas City, Texas); the acquisition of five operating U.S. hydrogen plants from PBF Energy (California and Delaware); bringing a steam methane reformer and cold box onstream (Geismar, Louisiana) supplying products to the Gulf Coast pipeline network; beginning construction of three nitrogen plants to condition imported natural gas for Gasunie national energy project (Groningen, Netherlands); and on-site supply contracts with next-generation electronics manufacturers in China and Malaysia.
In addition, Air Products executed a successful debt offering of about $5 billion supporting opportunities to invest in high-return industrial gas projects. The company raised its dividend more than 15% to $1.34 per share per quarter, the largest per share dividend increase in the company's history.
Commenting on the results, Ghasemi said, "Despite the challenging COVID-19 environment, the Air Products team around the world demonstrated its commitment by keeping our plants running, supplying customers with essential products, and improving our profitability.
“We were proud to announce landmark gasification and hydrogen for mobility megaprojects to meet the world’s increasing energy needs and move us all towards a better future."
Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results
For its fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, 2020, Air Products reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $2.19, down 4% from the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter. GAAP net income in the quarter was $495 million, down 5% from fiscal 22019, primarily driven by lower volumes.
For the fiscal fourth quarter, on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.19 was down 4%; adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) of $938 million was down 2%, primarily driven by lower volumes.
Fourth quarter sales of $2.3 billion increased 2%, as 2% higher pricing and 1% favorable currency more than offset 1% lower energy pass-through.
Air Products stock was down 8% at midday on the news.
Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results by Business Segment
Industrial Gases - Americas
Sales of $912 million decreased 3% from the prior year, primarily due to lower merchant demand, impacts from COVID-19, 1% unfavorable currency and 1% lower energy pass-through, partially offset by 2% higher pricing.
Operating income in the Americas of $239 million in the quarter decreased 8%, as higher pricing was more than offset by lower volumes and higher planned maintenance. Adjusted EBITDA of $411 million was flat, as higher pricing and a hydrogen acquisition were offset by lower volumes and higher planned maintenance activities.
Industrial Gases - EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa)
In the fiscal fourth quarter sales of $505 million increased 3% over the prior year. Volumes were flat despite lower merchant demand from COVID-19: 2% higher pricing and 4% favorable currency more than offset 3% lower energy pass-through.
Operating income of $123 million in the division increased 2%, primarily due to higher pricing and favorable currency but partially offset by lower volumes and increased costs. Adjusted EBITDA of $200 million increased 4%, primarily due to higher pricing and favorable currency, partially offset by lower volumes and increased costs.
Industrial Gases - Asia
Sales of $714 million decreased 2% from the prior year. Volumes decreased 5%, primarily due to continuing adverse effects of COVID-19, the impact of a customer outage, and the end of a short-term contract that contributed to the prior year. Pricing increased 2%, with higher pricing across most major product lines.
Operating income in the quarter for Asia of $211 million decreased 9%, primarily due to the lower volume. Adjusted EBITDA of $330 million decreased 7%, primarily due to lower volume.
Ghasemi added, “Around the world, the energy transition is a focus for economic recovery, and our expertise, technology and people put Air Products at the heart of providing sustainable energy and environmental solutions.”
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The company’s core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world’s leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.