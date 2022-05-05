WESCOSVILLE, Pa. – Wall Street was in a nosedive Thursday afternoon and Air Products went along for the ride. The worldwide industrial gases company, headquartered near Allentown, Pa., was trading down 4.5% even though it beat the Zacks Consensus earnings estimate by 1.28%.
So far this year, Air Products’ stock is down nearly 19% compared to a decline in the S&P 500 of just under 10%. This despite beating consensus earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters.
The company experienced several highlights in the quarter. It announced a $2 billion hydrogen, pipeline and Sustainable Aviation Fuel expansion project at World Energy’s production and distribution hub in Paramount, California. Also, it announced $1.3 billion of on-site awards serving the semiconductor industry and it announced a new facility to produce green liquid hydrogen in Casa Grande, Arizona to serve the hydrogen-for- mobility market in California and other locations requiring zero-carbon hydrogen.
For the fourth consecutive year Air Products was listed among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies.
Second Quarter Results
Second quarter sales of $2.9 billion increased 18% over the prior year on 8% higher volumes, 6% higher pricing and 6% higher energy cost pass-through, partially offset by 2% unfavorable currency adjustments. Pricing improved in the Americas, Asia and Europe—the company's three largest segments.
Air Products second quarter fiscal 2022 results included GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) EPS (Earnings Per Share) from continuing operations of $2.38, up 12% over the prior year, and GAAP net income of $537 million, up 13% over the prior year as higher volumes, pricing and equity affiliates' income more than offset higher costs.
The GAAP net income margin of 18.2% decreased 90 basis points, which included a decrease from higher energy cost pass through of about 100 basis points. For the quarter, on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.38 increased 14% over the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) of $1.019 billion was up 9%.
Commenting on the results, Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi said in a statement, "Despite the global economic environment and significant energy, environmental and geopolitical challenges facing our world, the Air Products team continues to deliver on our commitments and our higher purpose as a company.
“Our people are driving progress in our existing megaprojects while also developing and winning new ones, including the new, $2 billion investment for the Sustainable Aviation Fuel expansion project at World Energy's facility in California.
“At the same time,” Ghasemi noted, “the team is focused on the strength of our base business, signing new contracts and bringing facilities onstream across key markets. This includes electronics, where we announced $1.3 billion of on-site awards demonstrating our continued leadership position serving the growing semiconductor industry.”
Fiscal Second Quarter Results by Business Segment
• Americas sales of $1.187 billion were up 12 % over the prior year on 6% higher volumes, primarily hydrogen recovery and improved merchant demand, 5% higher pricing, and 2% higher energy cost pass-through, partially offset by 1% unfavorable currency translations. Operating income of $276 million increased 5%, as higher volumes and pricing more than offset higher energy, maintenance and other costs.
Adjusted EBITDA of $449 million was flat on these same factors as well as lower equity affiliates' income. Operating margin of 23.2 % decreased 170 basis points, as higher costs and negative volume mix were only partially offset by higher pricing. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.9 % decreased 460 basis points.
• Asia sales of $751 million increased 8% over the prior year on 6% higher volumes, particularly on-site volume from new, traditional industrial gas plants, 1% higher pricing; and 1% higher energy cost pass-through. Operating income of $204 million increased 3% and adjusted EBITDA of $322 million increased 2%, as favorable volumes and pricing more than offset higher costs. Operating margin of 27.1 % decreased 140 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.8 % decreased 240 basis points.
• Europe sales of $739 million increased 32 % over the prior year on 24 % higher energy cost passthrough; 14 % higher pricing across all sub-regions; and 2% higher volumes, driven primarily by merchant demand, partially offset by 8% unfavorable currency. Operating income of $116 million decreased 12%, primarily driven by higher energy and other costs and unfavorable currency, partially offset by higher pricing.
Adjusted EBITDA of $190 million decreased 3% on these same factors, partially offset by favorable equity affiliates' income. Operating margin of 15.8 % decreased 800 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.7 % decreased 950 basis points, predominantly on the higher energy costs. Higher energy cost pass-through negatively impacted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin by about 450 and 700 basis points, respectively.
• Middle East and India equity affiliates' income of $71 million was up $55 million over the prior year, primarily from the Jazan joint venture.
• Corporate and other sales of $240 million increased 46 percent over the prior year, driven by higher sale of equipment activity. This activity drove improvements in both operating income and adjusted EBITDA.
Outlook
Air Products continues to expect full-year fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS guidance of $10.20 to $10.40, up 13 to 15 % over the prior years adjusted EPS. For the fiscal 2022 third quarter, Air Products' adjusted EPS guidance is $2.55 to $2.65, up 10 to 15 % over fiscal 2021 third quarter adjusted EPS.
Air Products expects capital expenditures of $4.5 to $5.0 billion for full-year fiscal 2022.
Air Products’ (NYSE: APD) core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world’s leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.