Air Products & Chemicals Inc. Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi said there must be a price for using carbon at a conference in New York City.



"We should have a carbon tax," said Ghasemi, who is also the company's chairman and president. "If you're using hydrocarbon, that's not a good thing." He cited carbon's effects on the climate and on health.



Ghasemi discussed the role of Air Products in the global transition to a low-carbon economy Tuesday at the Citi 2022 Basic Materials Conference. Upper Macungie Township-based Air Products, the world's biggest maker of hydrogen, is at the forefront of the change.



He also clarified a corporate issue: What does a CEO do?



"My job is to make sure we make as much money as we possibly can," Ghasemi said.



Air Products is promoting the use of "blue hydrogen," "green hydrogen" and "blue ammonia" as substitutes for fossil fuels, particularly in heavy industry and transport.



In the jargon of new energy, blue hydrogen is produced from natural gas and the carbon generated is sequestered (captured and stored underground). Green hydrogen is generated via renewable electricity that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen, while blue ammonia is made from nitrogen and blue hydrogen, and CO2 created in the process is sequestered.



"There has to be a penalty on people who use grey hydrogen," Ghasemi said. Grey hydrogen is made from natural gas or methane and the carbon generated is not captured. Such a penalty - a tax - would promote the use of cleaner alternatives and fight global warming.



His comments came during a discussion moderated by P.J. Jukevar, global head of chemicals & agricultural research at Citigroup Inc.



When Jukevar asked for Ghasemi's outlook on the world economy, the CEO was careful.



"I'm going to refrain from making projections because projections usually turn out to be wrong," Ghasemi said. He did say that despite COVID-19 lockdowns in China, Air Products' business there is "stable," with volume growth and pricing power. That applies to other Asian countries too, he said.



Europe's economy is the big question, but so far, "We have not seen the European economy crash, at least not yet," despite high energy prices, he said.



"We have not seen a precipitous drop in demand," Ghasemi said.



In the U.S., Ghasemi said the federal Inflation Reduction Act passed this year will provide $400 billion of incentives for clean energy over 10 years, and Air Products will be a big beneficiary because it is ready to move.



"The benefit will go to people who have done their homework," Ghasemi said. He said no other governments have the financial capacity to dedicate $400 billion to the clean-energy revolution.



The speed of the move to a low-carbon economy will depend on how serious governments are about moving forward. Target dates for "net-zero" carbon emissions have been set around the world.

How those are enforced will determine the rate of the transition.



Ghasemi said that there should be some clarity on the transition around 2030. He also pointed out the opportunities for companies that have, as he put it, done the homework.



He noted that Tesla Inc. "is making less than 1% of the cars of the world" yet Elon Musk's electric-vehicle company is worth hundreds of billions of dollars. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Tesla's market capitalization was about $570 billion.



The CEO also commented on an opportunity for Air Products. In time, the tankers crisscrossing the seas with LNG (liquefied natural gas) may carry blue ammonia.



Then he returned to the topic of profit, and not in 2030. Right now, and he said productivity and pricing are the keys.



"We need to deliver this quarter, and next quarter," Ghasemi said. "There is significant focus on near-term performance. We are totally committed to that."

Shares of Air Products are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. At 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, shares were trading at $303.24. The company's value is about $67 billion.