UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Air Products & Chemicals will see billions of dollars in benefits from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, the company's chief executive said Wednesday.

Seifi Ghasemi, who is also chairman and president of the global maker of industrial gases, said the 2022 law will also promote domestic investment.

"We will build more facilities in the United States of America," Ghasemi said during the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference. The IRA provides subsidies for producing "green" and "blue" hydrogen. Traditional "gray" hydrogen is made from natural gas in a process that leads to the emission of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas linked to climate change.

The emissions from the production of blue hydrogen are captured and stored, while green hydrogen is made with renewable energy, such as solar and wind power.

"It is a brilliant piece of legislation," Ghasemi said. He did not address plans by some Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to remove some provisions from the IRA.

"It is obviously addressing the issue of climate change not through a carbon tax but through incentivizing the reduction of the price of green energy," Ghasemi said during the conference. In short, the subsidies make it cheaper for Air Products to make hydrogen without emitting carbon dioxide.

Ghasemi said hydrogen can be used to replace fossil fuels in industries such as steel, chemicals and heavy transport.

"Hydrogen is the energy of the future for hard-to-decarbonize sectors," he said.

While other companies are trying to move into hydrogen production, Ghasemi said Upper Macungie Township-based Air Products has the advantage of more than 60 years in the business.

While the Inflation Reduction Act will help the company, he pointed out that Air Products announced billions of investment in hydrogen projects in Saudi Arabia and Lousiana before the act was passed and then signed into law by President Joseph Biden.

The adoption of low-carbon standards in U.S. states will also promote the use of hydrogen, Ghasemi said.

The U.S. is the world's largest producer of natural gas, giving it an advantage over Europe.

"They are definitely going toward a carbon tax," Ghasemi said of Europe. Meanwhile, Japan and Korea will have to import clean energy sources, requiring those countries to rely on the U.S. and the Middle East.

Ghasemi spoke one day after Air Products' shares fell after the company reported earnings, even though fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue exceeded forecasts.

Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. At noon Wednesday, they traded at $280.55. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $328.56 and as low as $218.88.

The company's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is $62.3 billion.

