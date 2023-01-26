Air Products & Chemicals Inc., the Lehigh County-based maker of industrial gases, raised its quarterly dividend 13 cents on Wednesday to $1.75.
The company has raised its dividend in 41 straight years, according to an Air Products statement. The boost is an 8% increase from the previous payment of $1.62. The dividend yield, or total annual dividend divided by the current share price, was about 2.2% at 12:16 p.m. Thursday, when shares were trading at $315.69.
The dividend will be payable May 8 to shareholders of record at the end of trading on April 3.
"This latest increase in the dividend demonstrates our continued commitment to reward shareholders while executing against our two-pillar strategy," Seifi Ghasemi, the company's chairman, chief executive and president, said in a statement.
"In 2023, we expect to pay out more than $1.5 billion to our shareholders," Ghasemi said.
Air Products' goals are to deliver industrial gases to customers while leading the transition to a low-carbon, sustainable global economy that uses hydrogen to replace fossil fuels in heavy industry and transport. It operates some of the world's largest industrial gas plants and carbon-capture projects. Carbon capture is a technique for removing carbon from emissions and storing it underground.
The company's goal is to make money while fighting greenhouse-gas emissions that are linked to climate change.
Air Products is based in Upper Macungie Township. It employs more than 21,000 people around the world. Its sales in fiscal 2022 were $12.7 billion.
Shares in Air Products are traded under the ticker symbol APD on the New York Stock Exchange. They were up about 1% after the dividend announcement. The company's market capitalization is just under $70 billion.
