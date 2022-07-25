U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Air Products and Chemicals Inc. announced Monday another $4 billion in spending on its move toward clean energy, raising the company's total commitment through 2027 to $15 billion.

The move toward lower emissions is good for the company and the planet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi said during a conference call Monday.

"Our growth strategy and our sustainability strategy are one," Ghasemi said.

Lehigh County-based Air Products is a global maker of chemicals and industrial gases.

The company announced earlier a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Monday's announcement focused on so-called "Scope 3" emissions, the pollution that is the result of operations not directly under the company's control. Scope 3 includes emissions from the production of items the company purchases, and from the use of the gases it sells to customers.

In industry terminology, Scope 3 encompasses the "upstream and downstream value chain."

The newly-announced initiative is deemed "Third by 30," a goal of cutting Scope 3 emissions by one-third by 2030, based on 2015 numbers.

"We continue to see significant opportunities for hydrogen- and carbon-capture technologies, and our industry-leading $15 billion capital commitment is further demonstration of sustainability being at the heart of our business and growth," Ghasemi said.

Air Products is taking many steps at all levels to reduce emissions and impact on the climate, he said. The company produces "green hydrogen," a process that generates fewer carbon emissions than conventional production.

Air Products is converting its fleet of about 2,000 trucks to hydrogen fuel-cell power with zero emissions, according to Simon Moore, vice president of investor relations, corporate relations and sustainability.

Moore added that in 2021 alone, Air Products' efforts led to a reduction in CO2 emissions equivalent of 82 million metric tons, equal to the emissions of 18 million cars.

Ghasemi said corporate goals to address emissions must be based on science to be realistic. To that end, the company is working with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to develop a framework for the chemical industry to set goals on climate action.

The company has several zero- and low-carbon hydrogen projects in the works. The future climate benefits from all its announced plans could eliminate more than 20 million tons of CO2 emissions per year, if the hydrogen were used in place of fossil fuels in heavy-duty trucks, according to a company statement. Over the lifetime of the hydrogen projects, Air Products said the fuel produced could be used in place of 50 billion gallons of diesel and wipe out more than 500 millions tons of CO2 emissions.