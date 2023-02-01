Air Products and Chemicals Inc., the company that seeks to lead a clean-energy revolution, is expected to report fiscal first-quarter revenue of $3.29 billion on Thursday.



That is based on the consensus estimate of five industry analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research and represents a 10% increase over last year's first quarter. The consensus Zacks estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is $2.73.



Upper Macungie Township-based Air Products will report earnings before U.S. stock markets open Thursday and hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m.



Air Products raised its dividend 8% in January, to $1.75 per quarter. The company expects to pay shareholders about $1.5 billion in 2023, Seifi Ghasemi, the chairman, chief executive and president said when the increase was announced.



Ghasemi contends Air Products can simultaneously reward shareholders, serve customers and lead the transition to a low-carbon, sustainable global economy that uses hydrogen to replace fossil fuels in heavy industry and transport. Air Products is the world's top producer of hydrogen and is investing billions in new plants.



The company operates some of the world's largest industrial gas plants and carbon-capture projects. Carbon capture is a technique for removing carbon from industrial emissions and storing it underground. That can cut back on greenhouse gases, which contribute to global warming.



"Hydrogen will be the sustainable fuel of the future," Ghasemi said in November during a call with Wall Street analysts.



Air Products employs more than 21,000 people worldwide. Its fiscal 2022 sales were $12.7 billion.



Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. The share price was $317.04 at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $328.56 and as low as $216.24.