Air Products, a maker of industrial gases, is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue Thursday of $2.68 billion, based on the consensus estimate of industry analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
That would be a 15.5% increase from the $2.32 billion in sales reported in the fourth quarter of 2020 by the Lehigh Valley-based company. Earnings per share for the quarter are estimated at $2.50.
The EPS estimate is the consensus of six analysts, while the sales forecast is based on just two estimates.
Revenue for the year is expected to be $10.2 billion, the consensus of five estimates.
Air Products shares, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker APD, were up 5 cents to $298.04 at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday. They have traded as low as $245.75 and as high as $327.89 in the past 52 weeks.
In October, the company announced a $4.5-billion clean-energy complex to be built in Louisiana. The plant will be Air Products' largest U.S. investment. It will produce "blue hydrogen," a low-carbon fuel.
Air Products employs more than 19,000 people and operates in 50 counties, according to the company's website.
The company will report earnings for the fiscal quarter and year before stock markets open on Thursday. The company will discuss its results on a conference call at 11 a.m.