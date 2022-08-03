Air Products and Chemicals Inc., a global maker of industrial gases, is expected to report fiscal third-quarter earnings Thursday that exceed last year's numbers.
The Lehigh County-based company will report revenue of $3.06 billion, according to the average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. That would be a 17% increase over the $2.60 billion in sales in the third fiscal quarter last year.
Zacks said the consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share for the quarter is $2.61, based on a survey of eight analysts. Year-ago adjusted EPS was $2.31. Adjusted earnings per share excludes certain items that the company says are one-time or unusual. Adjusted EPS numbers do not meet Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) standards but are followed closely by investors.
Analyst estimates may change before the final report. Earnings are due Thursday before the stock market opens, followed by a conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m.
The company made news last month in advance of earnings when Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Seifi Ghasemi announced another $4 billion in spending to raise the company's commitment toward lowering carbon emissions to $15 billion through 2027.
Air Products' investment in clean energy and lower emissions is good for the company and the planet, Ghasemi said.
"Our growth strategy and our sustainability strategy are one," he said. Earlier, the company announced a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Shares of Air Products are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. They were trading at $243.54 at 10:10 a.m., Dow 60 cents. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $316.39 and as low as $216.24.
The company's market capitalization (number of shares outstanding times current price) is $54 billion.
