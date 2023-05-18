U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Air Products & Chemicals has extended its employment contract with Seifi Ghasemi, the company's chairman, chief executive and president.

The initial extension runs through Sept. 30, 2028, and effective Sept. 30, 2024 and each year after, the contract will automatically be renewed to a five-year term.

"Since becoming Air Products' chairman, president and chief executive officer nearly nine years ago, Seifi has led the company's transformation into the world's most profitable industrial gases company," lead Director Edward L. Monser said in a statement. "He is a model for creating shareholder value while building an inclusive culture where employees act with integrity, commitment and purpose."

Ghasemi contends that Air Products, the world's biggest producer of hydrogen, is poised to lead the transformation to a clean energy global economy. His goal is for hydrogen to replace fossil fuels in heavy industry and transportation, among other industries, reducing carbon emissions. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that is linked to climate change.

The company can make the world a better place, and make a lot of money, according to Ghasemi.

"Working together over the past nine years, we have increased the market capitalization of Air Products from $20 billion to more than $60 billion," he said in the statement. Market capitalization equals the current share price times number of shares outstanding.

"Air Products has a tremendous growth strategy, underpinned by our core industrial gas business and by being the leader in the production of low- and zero-carbon hydrogen that will help to 'decarbonize' the world," Ghasemi said.

Shares in the Upper Macungie Township-based company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. The closing price Wednesday was $276.20. At that price, the company's market capitalization is $61.4 billion.

In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $328.56 and as low as $218.88.