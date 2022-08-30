U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Air Products & Chemicals Inc. will work with a British partner in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

Lehigh County-based Air Products and Associated British Ports, an operator of transport-related businesses, plan to use "green ammonia" to produce "green hydrogen." In this case, "green" means produced in an environmentally friendly way.

The goal is to create hydrogen that can be used in place of fossil fuels in industries such as transportation and heavy industry.

The partners plan to build the U.K.'s first large-scale green hydrogen plant at the Port of Immingham. Associated British Ports (ABP) will invest in a new jetty at the port to handle bulk liquids. Immingham is in the U.K.'s largest industrial cluster, according to a joint statement from Air Products and ABP.

The new jetty will also accommodate liquefied carbon dioxide (CO2) from carbon-capture projects. That CO2 will be "sequestered," or permanently stored, under the North Sea.

The U.K. project is an example of what Air Products Chairman, Chief Executive and President Seifi Ghasemi has emphasized this year: "Our growth strategy and our sustainability strategy are one."

The company has a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

No specific timeline was given for the project. The partnership is talking with governments before committing to a big capital project.

"To enable our investment decision, we are seeking some policy assurances that a viable market will exist for our product," Ivo Bols, Air Products' president for Europe and Africa, said in the statement.

Henrik L. Pederson, chief executive officer of ABP, said the project "will help deliver the U.K.'s legal obligation to be net zero by 2050."

The Immingham project will eliminate 580,000 U.K. tonnes (about 639,000 U.S. tons) of greenhouse gas emissions annually, the equivalent of taking 20,000 large diesel trucks off the road, according to the joint Air Products/ABP statement.

The partnership also estimates that 1,400 jobs will be created directly, with another 1,600 created by suppliers and local businesses.

Air Products, based in Upper Macungie Township, is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. Its shares last traded at $260.70. In the past year, the shares have traded in a range from $216.24 to $316.39. Its sales in fiscal 2021 were $10.3 billion.

ABP operates 21 ports and other transportation-related business.