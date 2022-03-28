Air Products announced a $500,000 donation on Monday in support of three local organizations focused on education and food insecurity.
Laurie Hackett is the Director of Community Relations and Philanthropy for the company.
"The impact of this contribution from the Air Products Foundation is really going to be felt throughout the Lehigh Valley," Hackett said.
"What the grant will allow us to do is to allow us to establish an open-air market in the West Ward," said Jared Mast, the executive director of the Greater Easton Development Partnership, which is receiving funds for a new West Ward Food Market, launching this summer.
"We continue to see challenges not only with food access but with the ability to purchase food," Mast said.
The second grant is going to the Bethlehem Area School District for additional mental health and after-school services at Thomas Jefferson Elementary. The Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley is using the money for a new truck to meet rising demand for its food pantry program.
United Way President David Lewis says it's a critical time.
According to Feeding America, 1 in 10 Lehigh Valley residents experience food insecurity.
"For students, for our youngest population it's 1 in 6 so you know that's just a scary number," Lewis said.