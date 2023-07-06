U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a final land development plan for the redevelopment of the former Air Products headquarters site Thursday night at the township building.
The project involves the construction of three new warehouses totaling 2.61 million square feet, occupying roughly 61 acres of the 235-acre campus. Located at 7201 Hamilton Blvd., the property sits in the township's Light Industrial zoning district.
Thursday night's meeting proved to be tense, as board Chairman Sunny Ghai posed numerous questions about the plan to representatives for Air Products. The line of questioning drew criticism from Supervisor James Brunell and Vice Chair Kathy Rader, who asked why Ghai was asking such questions "in the 11th hour."
The project had already received special exception approval from the township zoning hearing board and preliminary approval from the board of supervisors last February. In addition, it received a favorable recommendation of approval by the planning commission on May 17. Staff recommended final land development approval, conditional on the township engineer's review letter, dated June 28.
Still, Ghai said he "had some time to think about this in detail," and proceeded to ask Air Products' Vice President of Strategic Projects Patrick Garay about a number of aspects of the project that had been discussed in previous meetings.
"I know when originally, as I mentioned, in the past we heard from Prologis, and they practically gave us about a third of the testimony, and now I understand they're no longer in the picture, or maybe they're 'on pause,' I think it was the way it was put," Ghai said. "Can you help me understand, where do you stand in the process? Do you have likely someone to occupy? Can you share with us what the use is going to be?"
Garay said there's currently no contract or final agreement.
"Of course, the reason for that is essentially that the market has just stopped," he said. "There's just not a lot of movement on individual properties for development. There's not a lot of funding out there for that."
"We are proceeding forward so when that market turns around — and it will — we'll be ready with a project that's fully approved, not only from the township perspective but also PennDOT and also [Lehigh County Conservation District]," Garay continued. "And so I think Prologis is, of course, going to be one of those companies that would be in the picture, is my guess."
Ghai went on to ask about a reference to a roundabout that Garay said ultimately was not needed. Ghai also brought up a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission inconsistency letter that said the plan does not align with the township-designated zoning, in that it should present a campus-like setting that will aid in attracting new businesses.
Brunell, appearing aggravated with Ghai's questions, said of the LVPC's critique, "They said that on a lot of the...that's pretty common." Ghai asserted that his questions were for Air Products to answer.
Ghai then asked Garay whether internal sidewalk connections were able to be incorporated into the design to implement a campus-like setting.
Rader asked Ghai why concerns about an LVPC letter from 2022 were being brought up so late in the game.
A representative for Air Products then responded, "What the issues were with that in the planning commission — which, as you know, is your sidewalk Nazi — is that they don't think it's appropriate to run a public walkway system through the site because of safety issues, so the planning commission signed off on that."
"What are you going to change, Sunny?" Brunell said, sighing in exasperation. "What do you want to change?"
Garay said his company worked with the planning commission and "got to a good place" in realigning internal walkways to provide safe access throughout the site, appropriate for a private property that's not a public site.
Brunell encouraged Ghai to finish his thought and state the reasoning for his questions.
"What change can you affect right now, Sunny?" Brunell again asked Ghai.
Ghai said his questions were directed to the applicant.
"I think you want to redo the whole planning commission," Brunell stated.
Ghai continued and said one of the things he wanted to address were the LANTA connections.
Brunell asked of him again, "What change are you going to affect?"
Ghai said he was trying to look 40 to 50 years out, and asked what the possibility would be to establish future LANTA connections on Cetronia Road.
Garay said Ghai was referring to a "fairly old request" that was only a discussion item to connect Lower Macungie Road out to Cetronia Road, which is not on the table since the property needed to do that is owned by Evonik. Garay said employees who choose to use LANTA can use walking sidewalks that were incorporated through discussion with the planning commission.
Only one resident took to the podium Thursday night to ask questions regarding the project.
Ben Dobil, who lives on Cetronia Road, asked which outside agencies were still reviewing the plan and when and how the highway occupancy plan would presented to residents on his road.
He also expressed concerns about stormwater, which Brunell said was the responsibility of the state Department of Environmental Protection to review. Dobil said his water well is about 15 feet from Cetronia Road, and he asked about the possibility of contaminants leaching from the demolition of the existing buildings and the route of stormwater runoff. Supervisors said the DEP and LCCD would be responsible for looking at that.
Ultimately, supervisors voted to pass the final land development plan.
Sewage planning module
Related to the Air Products land development, supervisors then had before them final approval for a sewage planning module involving the 14 parcels along Cetronia Road that are currently serviced by on-lot septic.
Township engineer Dave Alban said the plan involves having a line in place in the event the parcels have a septic failure, in which case they can connect to the public sewer system and not have to put in a new septic system. The sewer allocation is 3,122 gallons per day for the lots.
Supervisors also unanimously approved the sewage planning module.
'Shameful' meeting
At the end of the nearly 1.5-hour meeting, Rader stated she had something to say.
"I think the meeting tonight was shameful," she said, holding up a large binder. "Just so the public knows, we get these books the Friday before this meeting, so we have the whole weekend to look at them. We also get it in electronic form."
"I don't know why you came up with all these questions tonight and a letter that's 14 months old," Rader said to Ghai. "You know, it just blows me away that we are so well briefed, probably more so than most municipalities, and yet, I don't know, Sunny. I just feel it was shameful the way this meeting was tonight."
"I, too, was a bit embarrassed," Brunell said.
Ghai told Rader and Brunell that's their opinion, but he had specific questions for the applicant.
"Given the regional importance of this project, I wanted to ask a couple more questions," Ghai said, "and I think that's my prerogative."