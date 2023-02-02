UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors Thursday granted preliminary plan approval that moves forward Air Products and Chemicals Inc.'s plan to construct three new warehouses totaling 2.61 million square feet, or 60 acres.

The approval was granted conditionally based on comments of staff and engineer review letters.

Along with the three warehouses, the project also proposes access from two locations, both of which are on Cetronia Road. Heading west, it leads to Trexlertown Road and then connects to Route 100, north of Route 222 and Interstate 78. The original plans submitted included one site access point. There is no entry point for trucks going to the warehouses from Hamilton Boulevard.

In December, township planners granted Air Products relief from a project requirement for a pedestrian easement throughout the company's former headquarters site for pathways. At the time, Air Products officials told planners there were "no feasible means" to comply with this condition due to existing railroad and PPL Corp. easements. Instead, Air Products offered to construct sidewalks through the site's middle section. Planners found this acceptable.

Yet earlier in June during a special hearing held by the township zoning hearing board, Air Products presented testimony and its plan to demolish existing site structures and construct three warehouses at its former corporate headquarters at 7201 Hamilton Blvd. Each warehouse will offer different square footage: 435,600 square feet; 926,250 square feet; and 1.2 million square feet. The land became available for development when the company moved its headquarters a mile away last year.

Then, Air Products had eyes on Prologis as the warehouse developer, owner and operator. San Francisco-based Prologis is a titan in the warehouse industry and already manages 13 million square feet of property in Upper Macungie, 30 million square feet in the Lehigh Valley, and 50 million square feet in Pennsylvania.

The partnership, however, is on pause, according to Patrick Garay, vice president of strategic projects for Air Products. Citing economic conditions, Garay said Air Products would guide the demolition process and prepare the property for purchase.

"We are on pause until economic conditions return to something reasonable," Garay said.

Board Chair Sunny Ghai mentioned that the initial plan included a discussion of Prologis as the eventual owner of the property. He said he had familiarity with the real estate giant, and expressed concern over potential new owners.

Garay assuaged his fears, stating that anyone purchasing the property would also be a neighbor to Air Products, thus ensuring a "high bar" is set in the selection process.

Township resident Ben Dobil spoke against the project, citing potential environmental concerns related to the demolition planned for the site's current buildings. To this, township officials noted that the approval was for a preliminary plan, and there would be many opportunities before final approval to address concerns.

Trexler Pointe

Township officials approved another preliminary land development plan, this time for Trexler Pointe, a 128-townhouse development planned for the intersection of Route 100 and Weilers and Schafer Run roads. That property is also in an R3 zone and is slated to include a public trail way.

Tercha minor subdivision plan

A final subdivision plan for a 74-acre property at 9230 Long Lane, called the "Tercha minor subdivision plan," was approved Thursday. The property will be divided into two properties, one of which is 54 acres, currently zoned agricultural, and will remain that way. The supervisors also voted on a plan to consolidate 9518 and 9520 Newtown Road.

Fallbrooke subdivision

The supervisors also approved a final subdivision plan for the Fallbrooke subdivision contingent upon staff and engineer letters. In December, the township's planning commission granted final land development plan approval for the Fallbrooke subdivision at 9160 Schantz Road and 410 Twin Ponds Road.

Both properties border Parkland School District's Veterans Memorial Elementary School on all sides. The proposal calls for a 90-lot single-family subdivision. The project is in the township's R1-Rural Residential Zoning District.

Glenlivet Drive W extension

Lastly, the governing body voted to approve a final subdivision plan for the Glenlivet Drive W extension and Residential subdivision. In December, planners granted final land development plan approval for the Glenlivet Drive W extension and residential subdivision.

The subdivision is located at 8363 Main St., 8557 Main St., and 1260 Church St. The plan calls for 52 single-family homes as part of the Lehigh Hills project. The project will also feature the construction of waterlines, sanitary and storm sewers, access driveways, roadway improvements, and stormwater management facilities. Supervisors approved the Lehigh Hills housing development in April 2019.

ArtsQuest at Grange Park

In other news, ArtsQuest's Curt Mosel addressed the board of supervisors and laid out a plan for entertainment at Grange Park. Events include concerts, a sangria festival, and a vegetable festival, among others. A portion of the money raised by any ticket sales will be given back to the township to help with efforts to expand park usage.

"We want to bring joy to the community and its residents while helping the businesses in the community thrive," Mosel said.

Speeding concerns

In the meeting's public comment portion, residents spoke about speeding on Adams Road in the township and encouraged the supervisors to look into making the road safer. Supervisors agreed to monitor the roadway and said a speed trailer would be set up to gather data on speed and the number of vehicles traveling the area. Adams Road is a state road, so that any changes will be handled through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.