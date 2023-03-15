The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, is the world's most important climate-change legislation, the leader of Air Products & Chemicals Inc. said Wednesday.



Seifi Ghasemi, who is chairman, chief executive and president of the Upper Macungie Township-based industrial gas giant, discussed the IRA, signed into law by President Joseph Biden last August, and his company's global prospects. He spoke at the JP Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference.



"I like to say that the IRA is the most significant piece of legislation to help with climate change that anybody has ever done," Ghasemi said. "It is huge, it is longer term."



The IRA will not only fight climate change, it will draw investment to the U.S., Ghasemi said. Companies will be able to make products while using fewer carbon emissions, thanks to the 2022 bill.



The U.S. approach, using the IRA to subsidize and promote the production of "green" hydrogen, also shows how Europe and the U.S. differ in approaches to reducing the carbon emissions that are linked to global warming, Ghasemi said.



Air Products is the top maker of hydrogen, which is deemed "green" when it is produced without creating carbon emissions. Ghasemi said heavy industry, such as steelmaking, must use hydrogen to reduce its impact on the environment.



The European approach to making heavy industry switch to cleaner fuel is a stick, while the U.S. is using more of a carrot.



"Europe is going with the policy of, `You have to do this, otherwise I'm going to tax you,' " Ghasemi said.



"The IRA is saying you don't have to use it, but I'm giving the incentive to the producer to make it cheaper," he said. "So please use it."



The IRA provides a $3 per kilogram production tax credit for hydrogen produced with an electrolyzer using renewable power. The electrolyzer splits water into hydrogen and oxygen.



Ghasemi also discussed his company's prospects, while not providing any more details on its 2023 forecast.



"In the U.S., the drivers are obviously post-COVID recovery," he said. "We are going faster than industrial production and (Gross Domestic Product) because we have new projects coming onstream," he said.



He said Air Products is adding market share in helium, because it has the gas available and other makers do not. Helium is scarce, cannot be made synthetically and there are few places where it is made.



"By default, we get additional market share," he said. As Ghasemi has noted earlier, the industrial gas business is not something that just anybody can get into. In economic terms, it has substantial barriers to entry.



He added, "The Chinese economy has been a positive surprise for us." Much of China shuts down for the Lunar New Year Holiday in January, but Ghasemi said the country's economy has "come back pretty well" since the festivities.



"Overall we are optimistic about the performance of our businesses in China," he said.



Shares in Air Products are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. They were down 3.5% to $275.73 at 1:22 p.m., on a down day for many stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.7% to 31,620.50 at that time.