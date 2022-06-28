Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and the Gunvor Group have signed a joint agreement to develop a hydrogen terminal that will provide clean energy to the Netherlands.
The Lehigh County-based chemical and gas company and Gunvor, a commodity trader, said in a joint statement that the terminal in Rotterdam will start providing hydrogen to the Netherlands in 2026.
"The agreement responds to the accelerating demand for green energy sources to meet climate objectives and the need to diversify energy sources," according to the statement.
There is still a long way to go before an investment decision. The two companies said that will be made as the regulatory framework, permit process and funding support become more clear.
The two companies said green hydrogen can help end carbon use in industries such as heavy transport. Europe will not be able to produce enough, so the continent will require imports to reach targets set by the European Union.
Green hydrogen means hydrogen generated by renewable energy or from low-carbon power. In this case, generating the hydrogen will require imported green ammonia that is used to make hydrogen.
Gunvor Group's main trading office is in Switzerland. It trades energy products and invests in terminals and port facilities.
Air Products, based in Upper Macungie Township, had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion and employs more than 20,000 people. The company operates in more than 50 countries.
